Davison first responder opens up about struggles, new way of life at home

(04/02/2020) -- A Davison man, on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic as a first responder is sharing what life is like now at home with a wife and three kids.

"It's one of those things where I know what I'm doing is appreciated by some. I can't be around my family and that's what hurts the most," the man, who only wanted to be identified as 'MM' said.

MM said day in and day out he is interacting with people that potentially could have COVID-19.

"I can't hold my kids, I can't hug my wife. It's hard. It's the hardest thing I've ever had to go through my entire life," he said.

As human beings, we are conditioned to be touched right from the beginning inside the womb. It's a sense of love, security, and reassurance, something he can't give his three year old son right now.

"There's been many times where I've broke down crying because of this. It's one of those things like I know I'm keeping them safe and I know I'm doing the right thing for them but at the same time, I'm selfish in a way because I want my son."

MM said he has taken every precaution he can between being at work and being at home. He spends his time at home mostly in quarantine not just to protect himself, but his family.

"You don't know what you're going to bring home any night. You don't know the severity of how bad it could get."

Which is why for MM and many others, life now is literally one day, one hour, one minute at a time, whatever helps to center and ground yourself during this challenging time.

"What helps to reassure me during this time is I know there's going to be an end to this at some point. I know things are going to go back to the way they are. It's just like when."

