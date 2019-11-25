Davison football coach nominated for Detroit Lions Coach of the Year

(11/25/2019) - As the Davison High School football team prepares for its first state finals appearance, Coach Jake Weingartz received a special honor.

He is one of 18 nominees for the Detroit Lions Coach of the Year award, honoring the best high school coach in Michigan. They are selected for developing players’ character, discipline and football skill while emphasizing health and safety.

The winner is selected by a vote of five media panelists and public vote. The public vote winner will receive a vote equal to one of the panelists.

Click here to cast a vote for Weingartz. Votes will be accepted once per hour until 11:59 p.m. Saturday and the winner will be recognized at halftime of the Lions vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers game on Dec. 15 at Ford Field.

The winner will receive a $4,000 donation to his high school's football program, congratulatory letters from Lions Head Coach Matt Patricia and NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell and a commemorative game ball.

The Lions' winner also gets entered for the Don Shula NFL High School Football Coach of the Year Award. The national finalists and winner receive additional cash prizes and grants for their football programs.

Weingartz has been head coach at Davison since the 2018 season. He was coach at Lapeer East High School for four years before that.

Meanwhile, tickets are on sale for Davison's state finals game at Ford Field on Saturday.

Tickets can be purchased from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Wednesday at the Davison High School athletic office inside Door No. 14 on the west side of the building. Hilton Screeners on Main Street in Davison will sell tickets from 4 to 6 p.m. Monday through Wednesday.

Tickets are $15 each and parking near Ford Field in Detroit is $6.