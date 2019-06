(6/18/19) - Firefighters are working to put out a fire at a home on Pine Grove Road in Davison.

That's between Bristol and State Roads.

The call came in just before 6 a.m., Tuesday.

Our ABC12 News photographer on the scene says at times very large flames were shooting from the home.

Drivers are being told to stay clear of the intersection as firefighters work to put out the fire.

