Davison man charged with killing girlfriend at Davison Hills Mobile Home Park

(4/8/2020) - A 40-year-old man was charged with killing his girlfriend at the Davison Hills Mobile Home Park after he was extradited back to Michigan.

Police arrested Robert Putnam of Davison in Kentucky last week. He is accused of killing 28-year-old Sydney Szewczyk on March 31 at a residence in the Richfield Township mobile home park.

Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton said Putnam's brother-in-law found Szewczyk’s body in the mobile home when he stopped by to check on her. Kentucky State Police arrested Putnam soon after.

Putnam appeared in Genesee County District Court for arraignment on a murder charge. He is scheduled to appear in court again on April 23 for further proceedings.