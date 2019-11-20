Davison man to stand trial on charges he poisoned wife's cereal, killing her

(11/20/2019) - The Davison man accused of poisoning his wife to death in 2014 will stand trial on murder charges.

A Genesee County judge ruled there is enough evidence against 44-year-old Jason Harris to send the case to trial. He is accused of killing his wife, 36-year-old Christina Ann-Thompson Harris.

Police say Jason Harris laced his wife's cereal with heroin, which caused her to die of an overdose. He's also accused of trying to hire a coworker as a hit man to kill her for $5,000.

Harris previously was found liable for his wife's death in a civil lawsuit and was ordered to start paying her family $2 million in damages.