Davison man to stand trial on charges he poisoned wife's cereal, killing her

Jason Harris is accused of poisoning his wife's cereal with heroin, causing her to die of an overdose.
DAVISON (WJRT) (11/20/2019) - The Davison man accused of poisoning his wife to death in 2014 will stand trial on murder charges.

A Genesee County judge ruled there is enough evidence against 44-year-old Jason Harris to send the case to trial. He is accused of killing his wife, 36-year-old Christina Ann-Thompson Harris.

Police say Jason Harris laced his wife's cereal with heroin, which caused her to die of an overdose. He's also accused of trying to hire a coworker as a hit man to kill her for $5,000.

Harris previously was found liable for his wife's death in a civil lawsuit and was ordered to start paying her family $2 million in damages.

 