Davison manufacturer closes 2 plants in Indiana after lender cuts off funding

(2/4/2020) - Genova Products of Davison is closing its two plants in Indiana, citing months of "various economic challenges" and a lender unwilling to provide funding.

More than 200 people will lose their jobs when the closings are complete by Feb. 10 -- 116 workers at a plant in Fort Wayne and 88 workers at a plant in Rensselaer.

Genova is based at 7034 E. Court St. in Davison Township. The company produces PVC plumbing and building materials, including pipes, fittings, gutters and fencing.

In a letter to the Indiana Department of Workforce Development dated Jan. 28, Genova Human Resources Director Ron Seidl said "various economic challenges" led a lender to issue a letter of default on loans.

That lender has decided not to continue providing money for ongoing operations, according to the letter. Genova is looking for a "strategic partner" to buy the company or provide funding for it to continue operating.

No layoffs have been announced in Davison or the company's other plants in Minnesota and Nevada.