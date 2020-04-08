Day in the Life: Jessica Hazel

EZ-Run Mobile of Grand Blanc was closed for the past two weeks as employees quarantined themselves to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

When their doors reopened Monday, Jessica Hazel picked up right where she left off.

"I love working here it's an awesome job, I have the best boss," said Hazel.

Jessica's daily task include: stocking, being a cashier, and most importantly cleaning.

"I like to clean the counter and the handle on the doors because they're touched a lot," said Hazel. "I just feel that it would be better for the customer knowing everything is clean when they go to touch it especially the credit card machine."

Working through a pandemic is not an easy task. But, Jessica here doesn't do it for a pay check, she does it for another reason.

"My favorite part are the customers honestly. In all honesty, I love talking to customers. In fact I talk too much sometimes," said Hazel. "I like to spread positive energy especially in a negative world right now. With all this stuff going on I think we just need some happy. So, I decided to be happy for everybody."

After, she leaves one job she goes home and starts another.

"His name is Allen," said Hazel. "He likes to run my life. But so do kids; they do that. He likes to get into everything and he likes to go outside. He just discovered what grass is so it's really fun. He is my world."

A model employee in both fields.