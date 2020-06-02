Day three of Flint protests remain peaceful while rallying for racial justice

(06/01/2020) - One week later, thousands across the country are continuing to mourn the loss of George Floyd.

He was arrested and killed after a white police officer kneeled on his neck and ignored his cries for help, saying he can't breathe.

"Black communities are mentally, emotionally, and physically exhausted from generations of saying that we cannot breathe. We can't breathe when the knee of injustice is pressed against our necks. We can't breathe when a virus that is disproportionately killing our brothers and sisters is present" Lt. Governor Garlin Gilchrist II said.

Gilchrist says the governor's administration feels their pain and wants to help our community heal.

Flint residents are taking the first step toward that with a peaceful show of unity against racial injustice. It happened at Flint City Hall with hundreds of people holding signs, raising their fists, and committed to change.

"In the past, I would've watched it on the news, empathized, and then went on with my work day the next day and not have it sort of stick in my memory, and I wanted to come here so that I could participate in a way that would make that memory last in a way that would more likely lead to action," Flint resident, Bobby Mukkamala said.

Event organizers made it a point to call it a rally instead of a protest, calling for an end to police brutality and racial injustice. The message also included police accountability to conduct audits and training on crisis intervention.

It's uniting thousands of people around the world, but demonstrators say it hits them close to home.

"I think especially important in Flint, I look around here today. I see people of every age, nationality, race, religion. It's important to stand in solidarity to make sure people know collectively we have a stronger voice, and I feel without these protests, we wouldn't have what we had here today," Nikhil Mukkamala said.

The event organizers mentioned seeking peace and not needing violence. While many around the country were seen without masks, they brought masks for those who did not have one and asked demonstrators to maintain social distancing.