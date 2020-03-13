Daycare may be an option for kids suddenly out of school

(3/13/2020) - There are 842 school districts in Michigan.

That's over 1-million 453-thousand kids.

With Governor Whitmer's decision to cancel all public schools for 3-weeks, parents scrambling.

They're looking for ways to balance work and take care of their kids.

That means many may have to attend daycare.

Busy daycare centers could really have their hands full, the next few weeks.

"They've been calling to ask, you know, next week, what are you guys going to do? Can I add on my school-age children for the morning schedule? And our answer is yes," said Kiddie Time Child Care Co-Owner Walishya White.

This daycare is sectioned off for different age groups from newborns to 12 year olds.

While Kiddie Time isn't planning to hire additional staff in the coming weeks, they have plenty of employees on hand.

"To our school-age part of the portion, we can probably add about 25 children still. But, at our infant and toddler, just our infant class is open. Other than that, we're pretty much full," White added.

While there could be some schedule changes, kids, will have plenty of time to play.

"There's always activities. There's always fun things for them to do. They made cooking this morning. They made brownies down there this morning," commented Kiddie TIme Child Care Director Dietrich White.

But it's not all fun and games. While staff make sure all surfaces are cleaned throughout the day, the kids are learning to practice good hygiene too.

"They're washing their hands in-between going to the different stations in the room, before eating, after eating, after going to the bathroom, sneezing," Dietrich White said.

Across the state - there are over 46-hundred daycare centers.