Daycare provider sentenced for baby's death

(09/25/19) - Nearly five years after the death of Avery Hudecek her daycare provider received her sentence.

Tammy Simon will serve a delayed sentence of one year for second degree child abuse. Tuscola County Circuit Court Judge Amy Grace Gierhart gave her credit for one day served.

If Simon follows the rules, she'll return next year and her record will show a conviction of attempted third degree child abuse.

Simon was originally charged with a more serious charge for the death of Avery Hudecek.

Investigators said in Jan. 27, 2015 Simon left Avery on her belly to sleep, and ultimately wasn't able to breathe.

"We can only think that living with the knowledge that Avery's death was entirely based on your negligence is enough torment for a lifetime. Avery was a vibrant, beautiful little girl and we left her in your care," Lindsay Hudecek said.

Avery's parents, Lindsay and Greg Hudecek addressed Simon at her sentencing.

"You've sentenced us all to a lifetime of sadness and wonder. Wonder of what could of been and a grief that runs so deep that it creeps up just under the surface even in moments of joy," Lindsay Hudecek said.

It took a long time to get to this sentencing.

In July 2015, the same year Avery died, Simon's son and father died in an airplane crash in Frankenmuth.

A lot of time and consideration was given to how this case would proceed, as well as the right sentence, given the loss suffered by so many people.

"We didn't get to see her first birthday, her first steps, crawling, first words or any other milestones that joyfully come with babies," Lindsay Hudecek said. "We'll never get to see her first day of school. She'd be starting kindergarten this year."

Avery's want something positive to come from their little girl's death.

They hope their tragedy will save other lives.

The Hudaceks are working to educate other parents about safe sleep practices of placing a baby alone, on their back, in a crib.

They also urge you to talk to whoever is caring for your child.

"Tell them you want your children slept on their back only. What kind of education do they have, do they have continuing education in safe sleep. All good points to start the discussion with your provider," Hudecek said.