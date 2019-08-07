Dayton GOP congressman whose daughter was across street from mass shooting backs ban on ‘military-style’ guns, magazine limits

A Republican congressman from Dayton whose daughter was nearby when a gunman opened fire with a .223 caliber rifle and high-capacity magazines, killing nine people and injuring 27 others, is calling for gun control measures.

U.S. Rep. Mike Turner announced in a statement Tuesday he backs a ban on “military-style” guns, magazine limits and so-called “red flag” legislation to identify potentially dangerous people and remove their firearms under a court order.

He said he plans to discuss the measures with President Donald Trump when the president visits Dayton Wednesday.

This is a dramatic about-face for the conservative veteran lawmaker, who currently holds an "A" rating from the National Rifle Association and was praised by them last year and earned their support for opposing an assault weapon ban (semi-automatic firearms).

“I strongly support the Second Amendment, but we must prevent mentally unstable people from terrorizing our communities with military style weapons," Turner’s statement reads.

"I will support legislation that prevents the sale of military style weapons to civilians, a magazine limit, and red flag legislation. The carnage these military style weapons are able to produce when available to the wrong people is intolerable.

"We must pass red flag legislation to quickly identify people who are dangerous and remove their ability to harm others. Too often after mass shootings, we hear there were early warning signs that were ignored.

"I believe these are necessary steps forward in protecting our country and a testament to American values, which include protecting human life.

"I understand not every shooting can be prevented or stopped from these measures, but I do believe these steps are essential.

"This weekend, a shooter wearing body armor opened fire in downtown Dayton with a weapon he had modified to be able to hold 100 rounds of ammunition. Dayton Police ran towards the shooter and neutralized him in less than thirty seconds, saving countless lives. In those few seconds, the shooter was able to murder nine people, injure at least 27, and deeply impact the entire community. If the police had not been present and able to instantly respond, the casualties would have been astronomical.

"This tragedy must become a catalyst for a broader national conversation about what we can do to stop these mass shootings. I look forward to continuing this debate with my colleagues in Congress, as well as discussing these measures with the President during his trip to Dayton.”

Connor Betts, 24, fired at least 41 rounds in 30 seconds before police took him down entering Ned Peppers Bar on East Fifth Street just after 1 a.m. Sunday.

Turner’s daughter and a friend were nearby when the shooting began but were unhurt, Turner said in two tweets Sunday.

Turner’s legislation came the same day Gov. Mike DeWine called on state lawmakers to unite and pass mandatory background checks for most gun sales and allows courts to restrict firearm access for potentially dangerous people.

His proposal calls for 17 different measures addressing mental health and gun control.

