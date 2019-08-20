Deadly Detroit dog mauling case: What do you do if you're attacked by a dog?

(08/20/19) -- A 9-year-old Detroit girl has died after being mauled by three dogs. It happened yesterday afternoon while the little girl was riding her bike in an alley.

It bring up a question -- do you know what to do if you're attacked by an animal?

"If they're latched on to you and won't let go, you need to get something to pry the jaws open and not your hand," said Genesee County Animal Control Director Paul Wallace.

Wallace recommends using some sort of baton or even a stick, something that will release the dog's mouth from biting.

"It's a matter of leverage. You pry the jaws off," he said.

Wallace says, if you happen to be with someone and you're being attacked, try using the wheelbarrow technique.

"If you grab their back legs and you're strong, you have to be strong, you pick them up and you can twist them around and a lot of times, they will let go."

Wallace says there are a lot of factors that come into play including the severity of the bite, how strong the dog is, how strong the person is and if there's more than one dog.

"You have to use common sense. If you're a jogger and a dog comes after you, many times if you turn and face the dog and you don't show fear, they'll back down."

Wallace is thankful nothing like what happened in Detroit has happened in Genesee County, but his officers are prepared.

"We know where the dogs pack up in the Fall and when it starts getting cold out, there's empty houses that the dogs start to pack up."

Most of the time, Wallace says the dogs aren't too aggressive, but that can change in an instant.

"Their prey drive is still there and so once one attacks, a lot of times, the others just pile on."

Wallace encourages people to report anything they see suspicious to animal control.