Deadly crash on M-13 caused by marijuana use, badly worn tires, police say

(11/22/2019) - Investigators believe badly worn tires is one of the causes of a crash that killed a Bay County man Thursday afternoon.

Police say 58-year-old Daniel Bisker of Kawkawlin died when the car in which he was a backseat passenger crossed the center line and hit a Holland Heating & Cooling truck head-on.

The crash happened around 3:30 p.m. on M-13 north of the Zilwaukee Bridge and I-75 interchange.

Investigators say the car had badly worn front tires, where the wear bars were plainly visible. They also suspect the driver of the car, a 21-year-old man from Bay City, was under the influence of marijuana.

The 21-year-old was badly injured, along with two other passengers in the car. The driver of the Holland Heating & Cooling truck was also hurt, while a passenger in the truck had minor injuries.

An accident reconstruction team was on the scene Thursday. M-13 was closed for several hours north of the I-75 interchange while authorities investigated and cleared the scene.