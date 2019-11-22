Deadly crash puts focus on tire safety

(11/22/19) - Michigan State Police believe three factors likely played a role in Thursday's deadly head-on crash along M-13 in Saginaw County.

Investigators believe a blood test taken after the crash will show the 21-year-old Bay City man driving the Volkswagen Jetta was under the influence of marijuana. The initial investigation also shows he was driving too fast for the rainy conditions, while driving on bad tires.

The driver of the Jetta crossed the center line and struck a Holland Heating and Cooling box truck.

The crash on M-13, north of the Zilwaukee Bridge, killed 58-year-old Daniel Biskner of Kawkawlin.

Biskner and a 40-year-old Kawkawlin woman in the backseat of the Jetta were not wearing their seatbelts, according to State Police. At last check she was in extremely critical condition.

The 14-year-old Bay City boy in the front seat of the Jetta also has life threatening injuries. The driver is expected to be OK.

The 25-year-old woman from Flint who was driving the box truck and the 20-year-old male passenger from Grand Blanc are also expected to be OK.

Six lives were impacted in the crash around 3:30 p.m. Thursday.

"A series of bad decisions that contributed to this crash," said MSP Lt. Dave Kaiser. Front tires on this vehicle were nearly balled. They were not legal to be driven. They were well passed what are called wear bars on the tires."

The crash also serves as an important reminder for anyone who hasn't checked their tires recently.

ABC12 News stopped by Kurtz-Hillman Automotive Center in Saginaw for a closer look at tire safety.

"These are wear bars. Okay. That's flush across there. Same way here. This tire's no good," explained Troy Kelly, manager at the repair shop.

Kelly said drivers need to pay attention to their treads. "There's no tread depth here. Seeing that you can't compress water, there's no where for the water to channel out of the tire, so it causes you to hydroplane."

Hydroplanning could cause you to lose control.

Kelly also showed us tires they replaced with the nylon cord is showing through. "That not only is dangerous to driving, it's dangerous for an explosion."

Kelly said three types of tires are most popular.

One is the all-terrain tire which likely would go on a truck. "Good open voids for mud, snow, any other debris. It'll expel, kick it out of the tire instead of caking the tire up," he said.

All-season radials might go on a car.

And Kelly said this time of year customers are asking for snow tires too. "Which is a different rubber compound, that actually gets softer the tire gets, which increases traction," he explained.

In a normal week they're replace 10 to 20 tires, but since the snow last week they've done more than 140 in 10 days.

If you're not sure about your tires bring them to a place like Kurtz-Hillman or check them at home with a simple test.

"Stick a penny in the tread depth, if it comes up to Lincoln's, top of Lincoln's head it's time to get new tires. If it covers his hair up, you got a little bit to go," Kelly said.

If you try the penny test and the tread is above Lincoln's head that would mean your tread is less than 2/32nd's of an inch. Under Michigan law your tires would be illegal and could get you a ticket for defective tires.