Deadly elder abuse: 55-pound woman hadn't moved in months, sheriff says

(2/3/2020) - "I've been a medic since I was 20-years-old; and the investigation, the pictures are the worst I've seen -- not to be melodramatic -- of somebody who was left to lay there and die," Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson said.

66-year-old Sandra Weichman died Saturday morning around 5 a.m at her home at the East Bay Mobile Home Park in Fenton Township.

Her husband called 9-1-1 two hours later.

Sheriff Swanson explained Weichman was suffering from cancer. It was expected to kill her; but, he said, the lack of care provided to her made her death even worse.

"She was not eating, not getting anything to drink, just sitting there," he said. "And anybody who has taken care of anybody in the last stages of cancer, knows that it's horrifically painful and to not get any morphine ... or anything like that, not involve hospice or anything to take care of her, just so she could starve to death and let the cancer eat her away. I mean, I look at it as a human being, we - you can't treat another person like that."

In the above video, there is a photo of Weichman's feet up to her calves. We do want to warn you we're only able to show you the one photo of her; and, it is very difficult to see.

The Sheriff said Weichman's whole body was covered in ulcers and bed sores; because, he doesn't believe she's moved since at least December 1st. And, she weighed just 55 pounds.

The Sheriff's Office is still retrieving her medical records, working to determine if she refused to continue treatment at some point.

He's not clear on that timeline; but the Sheriff said, Weichman's been home under her 70-year-old husband's care for months.

"There was a concern that they didn't know who to call. Like, how do you not know who to call if 9-1-1 is the number that the whole nation knows to call for help? That the Sheriff's Office has been out there for 15 years providing these resources," Sheriff Swanson said. "They acknowledge they knew the Sheriff's Office had an elder abuse and exploitation program, but they just didn't call. Like, that blows my mind!"

The woman's husband has not yet been charged. Sheriff Swanson said he'll undergo a psychological evaluation as the investigation continues.

For anyone feeling overwhelmed with the responsibilities of elder care, there is help available.

The Genesee County Senior Millage alone provides thousands of dollars each year to help with care.

Online, Genesee County lists ALL available services. Click on the 'Related Links' section of this story to learn more about options like adult day care, meal delivery and legal services.