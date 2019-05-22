Deadly 5 days: Saginaw police investigate 3rd shooting and 2nd murder since Saturday

(05/22/2019) - A man found dead from a gunshot wound on a Saginaw playground appears to be the city's second homicide victim in five days.

Police say the victim is 29-year old Robert Tywan Washington, a Detroit man who had been living in Saginaw.

His body was found on the playground behind the former Heavenrich Elementary School at the intersection of 20th Avenue and Perkins Street. Detectives are not sure if the shooting was random or targeted.

Washington's death has neighbors who live right across the street from the former Heavenrich Elementary School on Perkins Street on edge.

"We need to not be about killing each other," said Demetria Clark. "You know this needs to stop, it really does."

Police were called to the neighborhood around 1:45 p.m. on Wednesday after a neighbor heard gunshots and found Washington's body on the playground. Investigators say he had been shot at least once.

"We have no indication that it's retaliation from anything at this point," said Saginaw Police Det. Sgt. Matthew Gerow.

With a shooter on the loose, a 25-year old neighbor says he's concerned.

"You have to pay attention to your surroundings and be very cautious of who you deal with, where you go, and what you get yourself into," the neighbor said.

This was the third shooting and second murder investigation within the span of five days.

Police say a shooting late Tuesday at 4th Avenue and Hartsuff Street sent a 35-year-old man to the hospital. Early Saturday morning, police say 33-year-old Deonte Dexter was shot and killed at the Babel Food Store on Webber Street.

An arrest has been made in that case. Edwin Singleton is charged with murder in the case.

Washington's death on Wednesday marks the fifth homicide this year for the city. Authorities want Saginaw residents to be vigilant.

"We need to be more aware of our surroundings around here," Clark said. "For real. We need to be aware."

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to call Saginaw police at 989-759-1285 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.