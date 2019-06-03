Deadly house fire under investigation

(06/03/19) - Fire investigators are working to pinpoint the cause of a fire that left a Saginaw County woman dead.

Buena Vista Township Deputy Fire Chief Aaron Hoeppner reported a call came into 911 at 1:30 a.m. Sunday, June 2.

Firefighters arrived at the home in the 800 block of S. 23rd Street at 1:35 a.m.

"Our response time was five minutes. So we are 24/7 coverage and that helps that response time greatly, that there's already people here ready to go," Hoeppner said. "It always seems longer. Those that are waiting for us to arrive, I assume that it does seem like it takes forever."

Neighbors weren't sure if anyone was inside, but knew a woman and young child lived at the home.

"The crew found heavy smoke and fire from one of the windows in the house," Hoeppner said. "Knocked the fire down, at that time they found there was a victim inside the house that did not survive."

The woman was found in a bedroom. The child was not home when the fire started.

Investigators from the Michigan State Police and the ATF are helping Buena Vista Township find the cause.

The woman's name and age won't be released until an autopsy confirms her identify.

"If they know the family, you know, contact the family and give them the support that they need, you know it's a tough time for them," Hoeppner said.

Hoeppner added the home had smoke detectors, but the batteries had been removed.