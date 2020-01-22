Deadly motorcycle crash results in 6 charges against Lapeer County man

(1/22/2020) - The Lapeer County man who allegedly drove across the center line of M-24 and hit a couple riding on a motorcycle head-on is charged with their deaths.

Michael Burns, 45, is charged with multiple counts of operating while intoxicated causing death, reckless driving causing death and other charges after the Aug. 25 crash north of Lapeer.

Police say Burns was driving a 2005 GMC Envoy north on Lapeer Road near Mayfield Road in Mayfield Township when he drove into the southbound lane in the path of a 2012 Harley-Davidson motorcycle.

The Envoy collided head-on with the motorcycle, throwing off both riders. Police say 53-year-old Brian Stamp of Marlette and his girlfriend 51-year-old Rhonda Mahaffy of Marlette both died on the scene.

Both of them were wearing helmets when the crash occurred.

Witnesses reported the Envoy had been driving erratically before the crash. Burns was taken to McLaren Lapeer Region hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The Lapeer County Prosecutor's Office filed the charges against Burns and he was arraigned earlier this month. He was released from custody on bond after appearing in court.