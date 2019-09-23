Deadly weekend: 4 shot in Flint, 3 dead, 4 suspects in custody

(9/23/2019) - Flint police are issuing a warning to criminals after a pair of shootings 48 hours apart left three people dead and a fourth person with critical injuries.

Flint Police Chief Timothy Johnson said those four lives aren't the only changed changed forever by the violence. Four people have been arrested in connection with the two shooting incidents and face serious charges that could land them in prison for a long time.

"I would just like to say to the city of Flint -- especially to our young people -- this has got to stop," Johnson said. "You know you’re committing these crimes but you’re not going to get away with them. You’re gonna get caught and then your life is gone also."

The first shooting happened just before 7 p.m. Friday at 1525 Illinois Ave. Police say three young people under age 20 were found dead from gunshot wounds at the residence.

Three people were arrested on charges connected to that case.

About 48 hours later, police found a man shot in the chest at 1919 Leith Street. He was rushed to an area hospital, where he was listed in critical condition on Monday.

One person has been arrested for that shooting.

The weekend violence brought the city of Flint's homicide total to 34 for 2019. That's already four higher than the 2018 total of 30 homicides for the whole year.

Flint Mayor Karen Weaver called on everyone to find other ways to solve their disagreements besides picking up a gun.

"We know there have to be some alternatives to thinking the only way you can do something is to kill somebody," she said. "It’s not right. It cannot go on. This needs to stop right now."

Johnson thanked the Michigan State Police for their help investigating crimes and the public for providing tips that help solve crimes.