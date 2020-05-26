Deal to buy Midland, Gladwin County dams is off for now

An agreement to buy four dams along the Tittabawassee River will not happen, at least not yet.

Two of those dams, the Edenville and Sanford Lake failed last week and will have to be rebuilt.

Governor Whitmer announced today she's going to visit the Midland Area tomorrow to talk about those dams and other critical infrastructure.

Its still possible the Four Lakes Task Force will purchase the two remaining dams and rebuild the Edenville and Sanford Lake Dams, but when that will happen is anyone's guess as the lawsuits in the dam debacle are adding up.

There are at least four federal lawsuits filed in the wake of last week's dam failures. Three of the four are filed against the company that owned the dams, Boyce Hydro and its owner, Lee Mueller.

One lawsuit has now been filed against the state of Michigan, claiming mismanagement by the state.

And today, the Four Lakes Task Force says its $9.4 million purchase agreement to buy all four dams owned by Boyce Hydro is off the table.

It has announced, "The acquisition has not and will not take place under the terms that were negotiated with Boyce Hydro this past winter."

The task force says its reassessing the path forward to acquire the Boyce property and rebuild the dams.

The sale of the dams to the task force was not scheduled to be finalized until 2022. It is still possible negotiations will continue on a new deal.

One thing that won't happen, is a special assessment that was to be placed on the property owners on the four lakes.

The 300 dollar assessment was to help pay for the purchase, repairs and operations of the dams.

The task force is now saying, "We know this is a personal and economic hardship on everyone, and we will not be pursuing funding that would result in an assessment at this time. We will seek other sources of public and private funding. "

We could not reach Boyce Hydro or its attorney for comment.