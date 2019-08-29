Death rate from red light runners increasing nationwide, AAA says

(8/29/2019) - Some people just can't seem to wait for a traffic light to turn green. Or, they disregard it altogether.

"I'm very cautious when I go through the intersections because you never know, you know. Sometimes you'll see two of 'em go through it at the same time," driver Linda Felker, of Ortonville said.

It's an illegal move that's becoming more and more common.

AAA just released a study showing across the country more than two people are killed every day by someone blowing through a red light. In Michigan, the average is 2.9 deaths per 1 million people.

"No that wouldn't surprise me. I would think it would be more. Crazy ain't it?" driver O.J. Elerson, of Flint, explained.

The study showed the number of deaths has reached a 10-year high.

In 2017, AAA said 939 people were killed as a result of someone running a red light. 35-percent of the time, it's the driver who ran the red light that's killed.

"Just distracted, everybody's in a hurry, too much maybe on their plate," Felker said. "Or maybe somebody's girlfriend's mad at 'em, who knows? You know, there's an excuse for everything!"

"And I ride motorcycles, so it's definitely scary," Elerson added.

AAA's Karen Foco, a Field Service Manager for the Flint Office, explained aggressive driving and distracted driving are the two biggest reasons why a driver runs a red light.

"The traffic deaths are probably second to alcohol-related accidents during the holiday weekends," she said.

A sobering reminder as the Labor Day weekend approaches.

So, to prevent a red light crash, AAA suggests drivers --

- Prepare to stop

- Use good judgment

- Tap the brakes

- Drive defensively

"Be patient, drive sober, put your phone and other distractions down, pay attention to the road, pay attention to other drivers," Foco said. "That's all I can say to avoid accidents."