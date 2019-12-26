December warmth: Record high temperatures set Thursday in Mid-Michigan

(12/26/2019) - Record high temperatures were set Thursday after the warmest air in weeks moved into Mid-Michigan.

In Flint, the high temperature soared to 61 degrees on Thursday. In Saginaw, the high temperature was 60 degrees.

These temperatures smash the record highs set back in 2016 of 56 in Flint and 54 in Saginaw.

This was the first time Mid-Michigan saw temperatures in the 60s since the end of October.

Warm temperatures have been seen over the last few days for the entire Great Lakes region. That is thanks to a ridge of high pressure that has been in place over the eastern half of the United States.

On Thursday, a warm front lifted through Mid-Michigan in the morning. With southerly winds and some sunshine, temperatures soared into the 50s and 60s across much of the lower peninsula.

Temperatures are expected to remain above normal the next few days but will likely stay below record values. Average highs in late December and early January hover around the freezing mark of 32 degrees.