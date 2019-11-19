Decision on closing Flint Community Schools buildings this winter postponed

(11/19/19) "Every time we try to get healed, here comes something else," one community member said.

"Each time we closed, the board assumed people would stay in Flint, but they've always left," another woman added.

It was a packed boardroom Tuesday night, as parents, teachers and community members shared their concerns about the future of Flint Schools.

Some board members say they got emotional looking at the students from the English Language Learners program at Eisenhower. A large group of them showed up to share how scared they are to lose their school.

Despite his proposal from two weeks ago, Superintendent Derrick Lopez said no buildings will close this winter.

"There is a transition period for kids and families that we have to pay attention to," he explained.

To tackle almost $9 million deficit, Lopez suggested closing Pierce, Eisenhower, Scott and Northwestern.

However, a majority of the board members said closing buildings is not the way, and that it would hurt not only students, but the surrounding neighborhoods.

Lopez said they have to get out of the red somehow. He's given his recommendations; and now he said, it's the board's turn.

I asked if he believed they could eliminate a $5 million structural deficit without closing a school.

Lopez answered, "The honest answer right now is no, I do not see that. But, I am open to whatever conversations can be had around making sure that we have stable schools for our kids."

The clock is ticking. A decision needs to be made by February.

With a new 17 year enhanced deficit elimination plan, the state is watching the district's dollars closely.

The Superintendent said the community can expect several more meetings and school visits as they work through the possibility of closing schools.

He and the board want to continue to talk with students, teachers and families.