'Dedicated' protesters removed from abortion clinic trying to change women's minds

(6/7/2019) - A pro-life protest Friday morning ends with multiple police agencies arresting four people.

The Director of the South Lyon based group, Citizens for a Pro-Life Society, said this isn't the first time the group's protest has resulted in a heavy police presence.

Monica Miller explained two of the four arrested this time spent 32 days behind bars in Oakland County last summer.

And she said, they knew that was a possibility again.

"They're dedicated and they're willing to do - you know, we're not here to be arrested," Miller explained. "The goal is not get arrested, that's only a consequence of staying and refusing to leave if abortions are going to continue. And, they're willing to pay that price."

And they did.

Our crew watched a number of both Michigan State Police and Flint Township Police officers carry out four of them in handcuffs.

One woman refused to stand up, so five officers had to pick her up and lay her in the back of the police cruiser.

Miller said the pro-life group was conducting a Red Rose Rescue, where they show up last minute to a clinic that performs abortions.

She said they knew Friday is the day the Women's Center of Flint plans those appointments.

So Miller said they went in with a red rose, which they hand to the women, along with a handout that has their information and the phone numbers for local crisis pregnancy centers.

They're hoping to change the women's minds.

And she said, they do not leave because they know if they're there, their actions can delay the appointments.

Miller stayed outside and said she spoke with a woman in her 2nd trimester, who she convinced to leave.

"She's gonna think about it, she's got my phone number," Miller said. "But no, we want to help these Moms. We're here to be with them, to abide with them, as well as with their unborn babies. For us it's Mom and baby, it's not either-or. Both lives are precious, both lives are sacred; and we want to do what we can to protect the unborn child and to help that Mom."

Miller explained they have a big fund to help the women through the pregnancy, which they use to buy a house, car, baby items and even to cover medical expenses.

The Women's Center of Flint did not want to comment on the protest.

