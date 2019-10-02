Deer getting more active, increasing likelihood of crashes around Michigan

(10/2/2019) - Deer will be most plentiful along Michigan roadways for the next three months.

October, November and December are the most dangerous months of crashes involving deer around the state.

"Deer are more active in the fall, especially during dawn and dusk, so it's important for drivers to keep their eyes peeled for deer," said Tricia Kinley, executive director of the Insurance Alliance of Michigan.

Michigan drivers were involved in nearly 53,500 crashes with deer last year, resulting in 1,200 injuries and 14 deaths. The number crashes was nearly 51,000 in 2017 with 1,100 injuries and 16 deaths.

Oakland County had the most car-deer crashes in 2018 with 1,851. Lapeer County was fourth with 1,275 crashes, followed by Genesee County in seventh with 1,136 crashes and Isabella County in 10th with 1,094 crashes.

Kinley advised motorists to watch closely for deer and remember they often travel in groups, so one deer running across the road likely could be followed by others.

"Deer can dart out in front of cars without warning and are easily startled, making it hard to predict which direction they'll run and when, so it's best to be prepared for anything," she said.

The Insurance Alliance of Michigan says drivers who encounter deer in the roadway should brake and hold the steering wheel firmly. Drivers should not swerve if a crash is unavoidable.