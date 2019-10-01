Deer tests positive for EEE in Fenton Township, no further trace of illness found

(10/1/2019) - A robust response from Fenton Township after a deer was found dead of Eastern Equine Encephalitis on Sept. 9 means further mosquito treatments aren't necessary, health officials say.

The area is not included in the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services aerial mosquito spraying program announced last week because surveillance in the area has shown no further signs of the illness.

After the deer was located on Sept. 9, Fenton Township's mosquito abatement contractor completed spraying in targeted areas within two miles of the area and set out three mosquito traps.

All mosquitoes captured in the traps tested negative for EEE and West Nile Virus at a Michigan State University laboratory, according to the Genesee County Health Department.

State health officials told the health department that no aerial insecticide spraying was necessary in Fenton Township based on the response from the township's contractor. The area could be added back to the state list if the risk changes.

An area of Lapeer County near the area where a deer was found with EEE remains on the state's aerial spraying list. It includes parts of Arcadia, northern Attica and western Goodland townships.

Michigan is in the midst of the state's worst EEE outbreak in 10 years.

EEE has been found in 14 counties this year, leading to nine human cases and three deaths in Michigan. The illness is the most deadly disease transmitted by mosquito bites with a 33 percent fatality rate among humans.

There is a vaccine for horses, but not humans.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is still recommending everyone take the following precautions to avoid a mosquito-borne illness.

• Limit outdoor activities or take precautions to avoid biting when mosquitoes are most active, especially between dusk and dawn.

• Apply an insect repellent that contains DEET, picaridin, or IR3535 according to label instructions. Only use products that are registered by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

• When outdoors wear socks, long pants, and long-sleeved shirts.

• Make sure windows and doors have tight-fitting screens. Repair or replace screens that have tears or other openings.

• Eliminate all sources of standing water that can support mosquito breeding, including water found in birdbaths, wading pools, and old tires.