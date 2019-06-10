Defense attorney: 22 child sex cases are illegal entrapment by Genesee County sheriff

(6/10/2019) - From April 11th to June 5th, the Genesee County human trafficking task force, GHOST, put nearly two dozen people behind bars.

They range in age from 25 to 71 years old. 21 have been caught. One man is wanted.

The 22 worked at McDonalds, General Motors, as truck drivers and one was a Senior Vice President at Comerica Bank.

"You know, that's why I'm warning parents," Genesee County Sheriff Pickell said. "You used to only have to be concerned when they were outside, now they have to be concerned when they're up in the bedroom because they're on their computers. And, that's where these pedophiles are."

And, that's how Sheriff Pickell said his team caught them.

"We put it out on the dark web and they come to us. It's like fish coming to the bait," he explained.

The Sheriff said his GHOST team posed as a 14-year-old girl or boy and they'd engage in messaging the person, eventually meeting at a motel in the County.

When they arrived, they'd put the person in handcuffs.

The Sheriff said they seized a number of items from the individuals, including cash, marijuana, cocaine, alcohol, knives and guns.

Together the group is facing 66 charges, many of them 20-year felonies.

"It certainly doesn't surprise me because that's why I formed the Sheriff's GHOST, we know it's out there," the Sheriff said.

From the investigation into Michael Foster, Sheriff Pickell explained they found a mother, Jennifer Beckman, had been selling her 6-year-old to him. And he said, Foster was also sexually assaulting his own 2-year-old daughter.

"The next time you look into your computer and you don't think anyone is watching, look again," Sheriff Pickell said. "Because you may see my face at the other end of the computer. And GHOST, the Sheriff's GHOST, will be right behind me. And, it'll be the worst nightmare you ever had."

Defense Attorney Nicholas Robinson is representing three of these 22 people charged - Michael Foster, Aaron Ashford and George Huffman. He says they've all pleaded not guilty to the charges and are eager to clear their names.

He raised several concerns about the sting operations.

"This is not an elaborate scheme by my clients. This is an elaborate scheme by the Sheriff's Department and that's it," Robinson said.

Two of Robinson's clients were caught at the Red Roof Inn in Flint Township. He called GHOST's actions a case of 'entrapment.'

"What they were involved in was something that was completely legitimate and then after the contact was made, the Sheriff's Department would actually call the next day and say 'Oh by the way, there's a 14-year-old girl here too,' when again these people were not looking for 14-year-old girls at all," Robinson said.

And when his clients were arrested, Robinson said their phones, cars and other property were taken by the Sheriff's Office.

Information on Foster's cellphone is how Robinson said they're also accusing him of sexually assaulting his 2-year-old daughter and Jennifer Beckman's 6-year-old daughter. The Sheriff said Beckman trafficked her to Foster.

"There's nothing in the police report that suggests that he did anything they're accusing him off," Robinson said. "There are a lot of irregularities that happened, there are a lot of questions that need to be asked."

Sheriff Pickell said Robinson's comments are 'lawyer talk." He explained judges and the prosecutor signed off on the search and arrest warrants.

Huffman is headed to trial. Witness testimony against Ashford and Foster is expected in the next two weeks.

