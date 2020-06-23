Delivering a message: Domino's store GM offers support for BLM on car

(06/22/2020) - Marissa Douglas wanted to find a way to support people protesting the death of George Floyd and others at the hands of police.

But her job as general manager at Domino's Pizza kept her from attending a recent march in Saginaw.

"All lives can't matter until people of color, they've been through so much heartbreak, they deserve to have a voice too," she said.

So Douglas came up with the the idea of writing a message of support in an unlikely place -- her own car.

"This is the one that's always here and then I have my Malibu which I decorated as well," she said.

Douglas' car has sat outside of the Domino's at the intersection of Bay and State streets in Saginaw for the last few weeks.

"I do believe there's about 25 to 30. I keep adding more," she said

Douglas said while most including her bosses have been very supportive, not everyone has been happy with her message.

"We had one guy, he was very upset about it. Very offended. He told me he was going to call corporate," Douglas said.

But she won't be discouraged from speaking out and she plans to keep her like this as long as necessary.

"Until the day that everybody can have perfect equality," Douglas said.