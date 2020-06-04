Delta Airlines to temporarily stop service in Flint

(6/4/2020) - The Department of Transportation has approved Delta Airlines' request to temporarily stop service out of Flint's Bishop International Airport.

Delta made the request back in April.

The airline says between April 1st and April 22nd, there was an average of eight passengers per day traveling through the airport.

To cut costs, Delta asked the government for an exemption from its service operation agreement, without forfeiting federal money.

Those dollars meant to help cover payroll costs.

This temporary service stop will only last though September 30.

Bishop's airport director says he is waiting to hear from Delta on when the temporary service suspension will start.

