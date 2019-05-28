Delta College is closer to opening Saginaw campus

(5/28/2019) - A $12 million building will connect Delta College to the heart of downtown Saginaw is nearing the end of its construction.

A small group of people received a tour of Delta College's newest satellite campus Tuesday night.

"We have three floors in the building pretty much all equal," WTA Architect Paul Haselhuhl said.

In first glance walking in, you'll notice plenty of fixtures focusing on wood, open space, and natural lighting.

"We wanted to have seating right up against the window as traffic and pedestrians would walk by," Haslhuhl said.

Students and faculty will find most of the classrooms on the upper floors. The blueprints are still lying around the 35,000 square foot building, but the vision is coming together.

"The idea is students will sit in pods around the perimeter of the room next to these other screens. The pods might be four to six students, and then the teacher will sort of teach by roaming in the space," Haselhuhl said about one room located on the second floor.

This new building will house 12 classrooms and can handle more than 1,000 students.

So, far the most popular room on the tour seems to be room 306. It's the third-floor corner classroom with windows going all the way around.

"Bringing in lots of natural light in all the classrooms for the students, you know that is something that I think really shows improves learning outcomes," Delta College Facilities Director Nick Bovid said.

Delta College has scheduled an open house on June 22nd. Students will finish up their spring semester at Buena Vista. Then all classes will be located at this new location this fall.