Demand for Michigan beans surges amid coronavirus pandemic

Looking back not even one full year, the situation was less than stellar for Michigan’s bean growers…

Yet, a surge in new demand now makes beans one of the only clear-cut winners in the slippery economic slope that is 2020.

“They’re the near perfect food.”

Whether they’re baked, boiled or battered, home-grown beans seem to be a hot commodity these days. Just ask Joe Cramer.

“Demand has been unbelievable,” says Cramer. “Our movement off the shelf as most consumers know really jumped.”

The executive director of the Michigan Bean Commission spilled the beans: demand for local legumes has skyrocketed since coronavirus first took hold in the US, increasing 250 to 300 percent above normal.

“Even without COVID-19, dried beans were looking decent,” relates Cramer. “Our current supply is running tight. We will most likely run out of beans before we get to the next harvest.”

Bare shelves in local grocery stores backup those claims, but why beans and why now? Their long, stable shelf life makes them ideal to pack into that pantry. They’re also cheap and chock full of nutrients. The surge follows a subpar season, which saw its fair share of struggles and in the end, only produced an average crop.

“Mother Nature was not kind to us all through the growing season really,” recalls Cramer.

While Joe says making up lost ground in the midst of a pandemic has a bittersweet feel, their plan to pay it forward is pretty cool beans:

“The growers have stepped up to make a nice donation to the Michigan Food Bank Council,” explains Cramer. “We expect that to ship next week.”

The exact amount is still up for discussion but ABC 12 has been told the amount would be split between the Council’s seven different locations.

