Democratic hopeful Beto O'Rourke to host Flint town hall Wednesday

(7/24/19) - Beto O'Rourke is scheduled to host a town hall meeting in Flint Wednesday.

The Democratic presidential candidate will travel to Mid-Michigan after speaking at the NAACP Convention in Detroit.

O'Rourke's schedule includes a tour of 100K Ideas downtown.

He plans to focus on the ongoing impact of the Flint water emergency at the meeting.

The town hall at the Ferris Wheel Innovation Center on Saginaw Street runs from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

O'Rourke is asking his supporters to RSVP online.

