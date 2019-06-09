Democratic president candidate Julian Castro makes two stops in Flint

(6/9/2019) - Presidential candidate Julian Castro visited Flint on Saturday, becoming the first 2020 candidate to visit the city.

He is one of 23 Democrats touring the country to drum up support ahead of the debates and primaries next year.

Castro toured First Trinity Missionary Baptist Church of Beach Street to see a bottled water distribution in action alongside community leaders who are working to recover from the water crisis.

Afterwards, Castro hosted a town hall discussion to hear from residents at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church on West Coldwater Road.

Castro, who visited Flint in 2016 as Secretary of Housing and Urban Development under President Obama, said he will continue to support the city if elected president.

"I know that not everything is not back to normal -- that we still need to make investments that will we have clean water and that they can trust again," Castro said. "It's been good to hear about some of the progress that has been made and still needs to be made in this community."