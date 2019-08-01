Democrats close debate by focusing on Trump

(8/1/19) - Democratic presidential candidates closed their second primary debate by focusing on President Donald Trump.

After taking on each other for more than two hours, all 10 candidates mentioned the Republican president as the real opponent.

Former Vice President Joe Biden says the 2020 election is "a battle for the soul of America."

Sen. Kamala Harris called the president a "predator" and a "coward" and says she's the ideal nominee to debate him next fall.

Sen. Cory Booker says the nation's "crisis is Donald Trump, but not only Donald Trump." Booker says beating Trump "is the floor, not the ceiling."

