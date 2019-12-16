Dental records needed to positively identify Gladwin County crash victims

(12/16/2019) - Investigators are waiting for dental records before positively identifying the 41-year-old man and 33-year-old woman from Beaverton who are believed to have died in a Gladwin County crash.

The sheriff's office says their car didn't stop at the end of Knox Road, crashed through a fence and hit a tree early Saturday morning before catching fire.

A man who lives at the Billings Township home where the crash happened came out to help after hearing the crash. He helped rescue the the woman's 11-year-old son and his 9-year-old friend.

The homeowner received minor burns, along with the 11-year-old, who remained hospitalized at the University of Michigan Medical Center on Monday. The 9-year-old boy was returned home with family.

Investigators believe speed may have contributed to the crash.