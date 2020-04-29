Dentists prepare for changes fueled by coronavirus

(04/29/20) - Although Governor Gretchen Whitmer has eased some restrictions, your routine teeth cleaning will still have to wait. Dentists are only allowed to perform emergency procedures during COVID-19 because of this order.

While their routine duties are on pause, dentists are exploring what the new normal may look like for staff and patients when the governor gives the all clear.

“We often see patients more often than medical professionals do because we see our patients every six months or every four months," said Dr. Linda Park.

With more than 30 years of experience as a dentist Dr. Linda Park has developed close relationships with some of her patients, but she has not been able to perform any routine dental work under the governor’s order. One of the reasons for that is because of the amount of aerosol produced in dental offices.

“Dental offices are going to look a lot different nowadays, as we move forward. They're going to look a lot like hospitals because we are an aerosol producing facility,” Park said. “COVID-19 is transmitted through aerosol. Dental offices produce lots of aerosol.”

Aerosol is something dentists have always had to control using high volume suction, but to go a step further, Park says air quality will also have to be managed once offices re-open.

"We're looking at purification systems, and with the help of filters, will filter out the COVID-19 virus and a lot of other bad things too,” she said.

Dentists also need personal protection equipment to safely to their job, but the pandemic has presented an urgent situation that requires a lot of PPE.

“Right now it's vitally important for the hospitals to have the PPE, and so we've been donating it. Some offices don't have enough to start. We can't even buy things right now," Park said.

Park and others are relying on guidance from the American Dental Association and Michigan Dental Association as information changes daily.

It could be weeks or months before you return for your routine checkup but Park says there is one thing you can do in the interim.

“At this time, people should not be eating sugar. Not only from the dental standpoint because that's definitely true because we know sugar causes cavities, but sugar also reduces immunity,” Park said.

Although she was forced to lay off her staff, Park says a Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loan and an Economic Injury Disaster Loan Emergency Advance (EIDL) grant of $10,000 will help to sustain a small practice like hers until business is flowing again.

"It's not going to be back to the way we were doing it because that's impossible, because we have so many things that we have to have in place," she said. "We just really have to slow down and make sure that everything's clean and clear and ready to go."