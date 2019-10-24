GRAPHIC: SC deputy hit by distracted driver in school crossing zone released from hospital

A deputy working in a school crossing zone at an elementary school was hit by a distracted driver Thursday morning, the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office confirmed.

Deputy Chelsea Cockrell was working at Lugoff Elementary School when a driver plowed into her. (Source: Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office/WIS)

Just hours later, she was released from the hospital and is doing OK, deputies said.

Deputy Chelsea Cockrell was working at Lugoff Elementary School when a driver plowed into her around 7:10 a.m., throwing her body.

She had the blue lights activated on her patrol car and she was wearing a bright yellow reflective jacket when she was hit.

Miraculously, the sheriff’s office said the deputy is going to be OK. They released a video of the incident on their Facebook page to warn people about the dangers of distracted driving.

The video shows the driver did not slow down before he hit the deputy. He admitted to police he was looking at his phone instead of the road.

Witnesses at the scene said the car was going 40 mph in the school zone.

The driver who hit the deputy is John Mitchell Carns, South Carolina Highway Patrol Trooper David Jones said.

Carns is charged with driving too fast for conditions and texting and driving.

Officials said Cockrell was alert and talking before she was taken to a hospital in Columbia for treatment.

They posted a picture of her in the hospital around 11 a.m. saying she had already been released:

"YOUR KCSO DEPUTY IS DOING WELL

Deputy Chelsea Cockrell is doing well after being struck by a vehicle while directing traffic at Lugoff Elementary School this morning. She has been released from the hospital and is on her way home.

‘This was an eye opening incident that could have ended a lot worse. This needs to be a wake up call to everyone out there who is willing to put their conveniency over safety.’- Sheriff Lee Boan"

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

