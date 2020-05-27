Michigan has little oversight as to the personal conduct of private dam owners

We continue our team coverage on the dam break with an investigation of our own.

Last week, we told you how the co-owner of the two dams got into trouble with the law several years ago.

There was another probe over an alleged stolen trailer.

This investigation did not result in a criminal charge.

We wanted to know what sort of regulations there are in the state over private dam ownership and just what would cause a dam owner to lose the right to own an important part of the state's infrastructure.

Mike Sims says he was fishing with friends near the dam in 2014 when Lee Mueller wanted to talk.

"You need to move this truck or we are going to call police," Sims says Mueller told him.

Mueller is one of the co-owners of Boyce Hydro Power.

That's the company that owns four dams on the Titttabawassee River, including the Edenville and Sanford Lake Dams and has been at odds with federal and state regulators, and property owners for years.

Sims says when a friend went to move the truck, his trailer was gone.

We found the incident report that says Mueller moved Sims' trailer behind a gate on dam property.

A Department of Natural Resources officer investigated, determined the truck and trailer were originally parked on the side of the highway and not on dam property, and told Sims to get his trailer the next day.

Sims questioned the officer why Mueller was not going to be charged for taking his trailer.

"He said he owns both the dams, this and that, the guy is an #&*$* he gets complaints, this is what the officer told us," Sims says.

No criminal charges were filed that day, but that's not the case in two other incidents in 2013 and 2014.

ABC12 news uncovered two malicious destruction of property convictions, one where Mueller used the back of his own pick-up to ram another pick-up truck several times because Mueller wanted the pick-up off the Edenville Dam property.

In 2014, police say he smashed the windows out of another pick-up truck near the dam with a chain, a pick-up that was not on dam property.

Mueller was sentenced to year in jail for each crime, and court records show he spent five days behind bars.

Police reports show both crimes were charged as felonies but after plea agreements, they were charged as misdemeanors

We wanted to know how someone with these convictions can own dams that are so vital to state infrastructure.

We asked The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy and and they said there are no regulations as to dam owners personal conduct, that a criminal conviction would not cause an owner to lose a dam operating license.

So we asked state lawmakers the question. They said they want to see the results of the state's investigation into the cause of the dam's failures before determining if more oversight should is needed.

The Attorney General's office says it continues to evaluate legal options following this tragic situation, and will take a close look at all of the available evidence.

