Detective: Emma Rose Bingaman’s mother hit her against crib 15 times

(10/23/2018) - Mom Destiny Bingaman was back in a Flint district courtroom Tuesday for a preliminary hearing. Three witnesses took the stand.

They spoke to Emma Rose's final moments and Destiny's conversation with a detective before her arrest, including her confession.

"You could see her chest, you could see the bones, they were all protruding. I observed numerous injuries, both on the front and back of her body," said Mt. Morris Township Police Detective Shaun Morey.

Hurley Medical Center's Dr. Melissa Schneider also told the Judge, "They were quite atrocious and very hard to inflict on one's self."

The two took the stand in the case against Destiny Bingaman, just as they did in the case against her husband George.

The parents were charged in August with murder, child abuse and torture in the death of their 2-and-a-half year-old disabled daughter Emma Rose Bingaman.

"This has been the worst case, worst case yet. This was not typical of any other case," Det. Morey added.

Det. Morey said the two eventually showed up to the ER the morning of July 30th, but he said they acted like it was any other day.

"I kind of noticed these parents weren't acting like they were all distraught or anything," he said. "They were kind of just moseying on up to the front of the hospital. They parked about 4 or 5 rows out in the parking lot."

The first time Destiny Bingaman showed emotion during any court appearance was during Mt. Morris Township Police Detective James Williams' testimony. He detailed his conversation with Destiny right before her arrest.

"We went into again how Emma was a special needs child," he explained. "And, this was causing a tremendous amount of stress with Destiny. There were also some financial problems with Destiny and George, behind on truck payments and that."

Williams told the Judge Destiny then admitted to striking Emma Rose against her wooden crib at least 15 times, which is why he said the toddler never had regular doctor check ups.

"She was worried about taking Emma in, again her being under weight and her physical condition," Det. Williams said.

He also revealed Emma Rose was fed by a syringe. And, one of her final meals was Mountain Dew and yogurt.

The Judge is now just waiting on the autopsy report before she makes a ruling on if Destiny and George Bingaman will go trial on the felony charges.

