Detroit Pistons player tests positive for coronavirus after exposure to Utah Jazz player

(03/15/20) - A Detroit Pistons player has tested positive for coronavirus.

The Pistons have not released the name of the player, but sources tell The Athletic it is Christian Wood.

He would be the third NBA player to test positive. Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell from the Utah Jazz also tested positive for COVID-19.

The Pistons faced the Jazz on March 7 where Wood and Gobert were matched up against each other all game.

A preliminary positive result for Wood came back Saturday.

The Pistons released this statement:

"A player on the Detroit Pistons, who is under the care of team medical staff and in self-isolation since Wednesday night, was tested for COVID-19. The health and safety of our players, our organization, those throughout our league, and all those potentially impacted by this situation is paramount. We are working closely with team medical staff, state and local government and public health officials and the NBA."

Wood is in his 4th season in the NBA and is expected to draw interest in the league's upcoming free agency.