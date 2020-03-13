Detroit Tigers and Red Wings owner commits $1 million to pay laid off employees

(3/13/2020) - The Ilitch family, which owns the Detroit Tigers, Red Wings and other entertainment properties in the city, are committing $1 million to pay employees affected by event cancellations.

The contribution will cover one month's pay for event staff at Little Caears Arena, Tigers' spring training at Joker Marchant Stadium in Florida, the Fox Theatre and 313 Presents.

Anyone scheduled to work the events that were canceled to prevent the spread of coronavirus will be paid in full. Arena staff members will be moved to other positions temporarily as opportunities arise.

Ilitch Companies says the Detroit Pistons are losing eight home games, the Red Wings are losing four home games and the Tigers are skipping six spring training games at their stadium in Lakeland, Fla.

Little Caesars Arena also was scheduled to host the Frozen Four men's NCAA college hockey championship on April 9 and 11, which has been canceled.

There are 13 other concerts and entertainment shows being canceled at the Fox Theatre, 313 Presents and Little Caesars Arena.