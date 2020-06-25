Detroit Tigers, other professional sports in Michigan allowed to return

(6/25/2020) - The Detroit Tigers and other professional sports will be allowed to resume action in Michigan without fans under an order from Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

She is allowing the Tigers to resume spring training on July 1 in advance of Major League Baseball starting its season on July 24. NASCAR also is planning a race at Michigan International Speedway in August.

No fans will be allowed at Comerica Park for Tigers games or the race track.

“Good news, sports fans,” Whitmer said. “We are now ready to gradually and safely allow professional sports to resume in Michigan."

She is encouraging athletes to practice social distancing and follow other measures to protect themselves from coronavirus.

"We want to keep our momentum going and keep moving forward, so it’s incumbent on everyone doing their part to slow the spread of COVID-19," Whitmer said.