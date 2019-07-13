Detroit Today's Stephen Henderson hosted discussion about the Flint Water Crisis, part of his book club.

(07/13/2019) - In the five years since the Flint Water Crisis first broke it's still very much on the mind and affecting the lives of people in the community.

Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Stephen Henderson hosted a discussion with local panelists on the Water Crisis.

“There are people who actually care and actually want to make a difference,” said Flint resident Adam Baker. “And then seeing the community who came and who rallied to hear advice about what to do, it just made me feel hope for the future.

Stephen Henderson, host of Detroit Today on WDET, held the discussion to talk about the crisis as well as Dr. Mona Hanna-Attisha's book, "What the Eyes Don't See."

Baker said the younger generations are often overlooked in the discussion, but he was able to take away an important lesson.

"To keep people informed,” said Baker. “That this is still a crisis that we're still going through this and we're going to be going through this until we get justice for what's happened to us."

Congressman Dan Kildee (MI-05) was among the panelists. And he said fixing the infrastructure and holding those responsible for the crisis accountable are keys to ending the crisis but he said there's more to the solution.

"Economic development, health care, mental healthcare, good nutrition, recreation for kids,” said Kildee. “That's all a part of Flint's recovery and we need to focus on all of those areas."

Another panelist, Jiquanda Johnson, founder of Flint Beat, says there are 20-year plans being created to handle the issues.

But those plans won’t work for everybody affected by the Water Crisis and as a community, they must continue the fight.

"Some people they won't make it through this fight, they won't see that 20 years and we have to keep fighting so that they don't die in vain,” said Johnson. “We really have to keep our ears to the ground and we really have to stay in the community and be invested and we can't let this conversation end."

The discussion is part of Henderson's summer book club, where he leads community discussions about Flint and how's it's affecting the countries views.

