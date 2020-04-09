Detroit-area hospitals see positive signs in virus fight

(4/9/2020) - A Detroit-area health care system with hundreds of COVID-19 patients said it’s seeing “several glimmers of hope” in the fight against the coronavirus.

Henry Ford Health System said the number of people sent home from its five hospitals is exceeding the number of people appearing in emergency rooms.

Michigan entered Thursday with more than 20,000 confirmed cases and 959 deaths from COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.

About 80% of the people infected are in Wayne, Oakland and Macomb counties and Detroit.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer says she will announce plans to extend Michigan’s stay-at-home order.

