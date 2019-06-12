Detroit-area man gets up to 50 years for causing death of unborn baby

(6/12/2019) - A Detroit-area man who authorities say killed his pregnant girlfriend's unborn child by pulling the woman off a bed and stomping on her stomach has been sentenced to up to 50 years in prison.

The Oakland Press reports 23-year-old Kahlil Ellison of Pontiac was given his punishment Tuesday in Oakland County Circuit Court after earlier pleading no contest to assaulting a pregnant individual intentionally causing a miscarriage or stillbirth.

Judge Rae Lee Chabot ordered him to serve at least 11¼ years. Ellison told the court it's "something I can't take back" and now he's "lost everything."

The young woman, who was six months pregnant, earlier testified that she and Ellison were arguing in mid-January and he kicked and stomped on her after dragging her by her feet off the bed.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)