Detroit-area men accused of trafficking 40 kilos of cocaine

(10/14/2019) - Two men from the Detroit area are accused of possessing 40 kilograms of cocaine.

Authorities say 53-year-old Alexander Aceval of Detroit and 57-year-old Michael Camilleri will stand trial on conspiracy and delivering or manufacturing 1,000 or more grams of a controlled substance.

Both face up to life in prison and more than $1 million in fines.

The Michigan State Police Metro Narcotics Enforcement Team started investigating after receiving a tip that Aceval allegedly was receiving large amounts of cocaine and heroin.

He is accused of distributing the narcotics to local dealers through Camilleri, according to Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel.

Police followed Aceval and Camilleri to an industrial parking lot and pulled them over after they left. Camilleri had 40 kilograms of cocaine in the pickup truck he was driving behind Aceval, authorities say.

“To those who think they can smuggle, create or traffic the deadly substances that have contributed to Michigan’s drug epidemic, know this: The entire law enforcement community is watching, and we will use every resource at our disposal to hold you accountable,” Nessel said.

Aceval previously was convicted of delivery or manufacturing more than 1,000 grams of a controlled substance in 2006. He faces an enhanced sentence if he is convicted of the new charges.