Detroit-area residents lift spirits with costumed parades

(5/12/2020) - Sarah Ignash spends her days looking after dogs in normal times.

With her business temporarily shuttered because of the coronavirus, though, she’s taken to walks on the wild side through her Detroit suburb with dancing bears, bipedal zebras and the like.

Ignash's business in nearby Roseville specializes in boarding, grooming and day care for dogs.

She is one of the roughly two dozen members of the Ferndale T-Rex Walking Club who have been donning inflatable costumes for feel-good jaunts during these stressful times.

The members’ suits run the gamut from dancing hippos and bears to a cheerful Pikachu. And, of course, there’s a T-Rex.

