Detroit auto show cancellation clears way for TCF Center to become field hospital

As the number infected rises, so does the economic fallout.

The latest blow to fall: the North American International Auto Show in Detroit...

TCF Center -- formerly Cobo -- will be turned into a hospital with nearly a thousand beds.

Overpowered engines, that signature showroom shine and some of the freshest wheels on the road. With its annual draw of 800-thousand plus, the North American International Auto Show fuels the Motor City. Yet, officials announced it would become coronavirus’ latest casualty.

“Having to cancel was not something that he wanted to do, but obviously, it’s the right thing to do under the circumstances,” relates former NAIAS Chairman Joe Serra.

The cancellation announcement came with news hundreds of vehicles on display would be phased out for hospital beds. It follows reports the TCF Center had been designated by the state and FEMA as a future field hospital for COVID-19 patients.

“Although we are disappointed, there is nothing more important to us than the health, safety and well-being of the citizens of Detroit and Michigan,” the auto show said in a statement on its website.

“If that doesn’t send a message, then nothing else does,” says Serra.

Former NAIAS Chair Joe Serra feels there was no other choice.

“This is much bigger than the show and much bigger than really anything we’ve ever faced in this nation, quite frankly.”

According to official numbers, Detroit’s signature event pumped more than $400-million into the regional economy in 2018, a loss which will now be felt well beyond the showroom.

“We raise so much money for needy charities throughout the state of Michigan.,” says Serra. “That’s another lost opportunity right there.”

“I really hope that everyone sees the opportunity to get out to future events,” shares Amber Taylor, executive director of Back to the Bricks, another preeminent Michigan auto event. “We really are going to have to pull together and put our efforts into feeding back into the economy.”

NAIAS officials have already rescheduled for 2021, which will now mark the first year on its new summer schedule.

“Our events are only going to get bigger and better,” says Taylor. “Being able to really press on the history and what’s going on, I think that’s super important.”

“This crisis has an opportunity,” concludes Serra. “We have to say what can we learn from it… and if we don’t, then shame on us.”

