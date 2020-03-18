Detroit automakers agree to shut down all factories

(3/18/2020) - Two people briefed on the matter say Detroit's three automakers have agreed to close all of their factories due to worker fears about the coronavirus.

Automakers are expected to release details of the closure later today.

The United Auto Workers union has been pushing for factories to close because workers are fearful of coming into contact with the virus.

The closures come after Fiat-Chrysler Automotive and Ford Motor Co. said they were suspending production at Detroit-area plants after workers tested positive for coronavirus.

Fiat-Chrysler closed its Sterling Heights Assembly Plant while Ford closed its Michigan Assembly plant in Wayne.

The automakers made the announcements Wednesday, a day after the employees had tested positive for COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)