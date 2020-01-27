Detroit casinos report more than $1.4 billion in revenue

(1/27/2020) - Adjusted gross revenue for Detroit’s three casinos topped $1.4 billion last year.

Michigan’s Gaming Control Board says the amount was more than $10 million higher than in 2018.

MGM Grand Detroit reported $623.5 million in yearly revenue last year, while MotorCity Casino reported $493.6 million. Both amounts were the highest yearly adjusted gross revenue totals for the casinos since they opened in 1999.

Greektown Casino reported $337.2 million in adjusted gross revenue in 2019.

The three casinos paid the state nearly $118 million in gaming taxes last year. They reported making more than $184 million in wagering taxes and development agreement payments to the city of Detroit throughout 2019.

